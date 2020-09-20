ELIZABETH ANN BIRD, 69, of Nitro, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved nature, quilting, camping, traveling and found time to work so she could help support her family. She was a member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge and one of the Charter Members of the Nitro VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her mother Thelma Nicholas, her father Earl Walls, and her loving husband of 48 years Delmer Bird.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Stephanie Richards and husband Kevin, Vivian Raines and husband Joshua, four grandchildren Daniel Richards, Sarah Richards, Gavin Raines, and Thomas Raines, three sisters Judy Hammonds, Frances Robertson, Wanda Kovar, three brothers Earl Walls, Jim Walls, and Mike Walls.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Cooke Funeral Home and she will be buried at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to HospiceCare for their compassionate care for their mother.
Cooke Funeral Home is assisting Ann's family and you may send e-mail condolences the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com