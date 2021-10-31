Elizabeth Ann “Buffy Thomas

ELIZABETH ANN "BUFFY" REED THOMAS of Pinch, WV, died Oct. 28, 2021 at her home in Pinch. She was born in Charleston, WV, Jan. 4, 1946, daughter of the late Bruce and Lou Williams Reed.
She graduated with the last class from Elkview High School and attended West Virginia State College where she received a degree in education. She began her teaching career at St. Albans High School in 1967 and later taught at Sissonville High School. Being gifted in design and fashion, Buffy also worked for Kaufman's Department Store for many years. She had previously volunteered at the Elkview Community Center where she worked in the Thrift Shop.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Bruce and Lou Reed, brothers; Gary Reed and John Reed and niece; Jane Reed, grandparents; Roy and Blanche Reed, and Owen and Fannie Williams.
She is survived by one brother; Roi (Diana) Reed of Winchester, KY, sisters in law; Ellie Reed of Pinch, WV and Alice Reed of Fairmont, WV, nephew; J. D. Reed (Rhonda) of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, nieces; Susie Reed of Hermitage, TN, and Kristen (Pat) Street of Fairmont, WV, cousins; Jenny (Dan) Light, Suzanne (Jim) Lee, Tim and Bob Rothwell, and other cousins, great nieces and nephew and friends.
The family would like to thank Tom Hitchcock for his help during the last year, you were there for her and we will never forget all that you did for her.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, WV. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.