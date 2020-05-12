ELIZABETH ANN MILLER, age 68, of Montgomery died May 10, 2020. She was born at Indore on July 2, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Granville and Wanda Phalen Cottrell. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Jeffrey Cottrell and her brothers Jerry, Frankie and Calvin.
Surviving: son Willie Cottrell and his wife Susan of Danese; daughter Amanda Moore Signorelli and her husband Anthony of Clearwater, FL.; sister Jennifer Stephens of Charleston; grandchildren Steven Adkins, Nick Persinger, Anthony Adkins, Jacob Cottrell and Avery Signorelli due to arrive July 2020.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.