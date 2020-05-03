ELIZABETH ANN POINDEXTER, 72, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a long illness.
She had faithfully served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years, and had been active in sharing her faith with others. As such, she always highlighted God's Kingdom as the government that will soon bring about a permanent solution to all of mankind's problems and usher in a world of genuine peace and security.
She is survived by her husband, John; her son, Shaphan and daughter-in-law Nicci; her parents, Levi and Ronda Gillespie; her brothers, Leroy Gillespie, Levi Gillespie Jr., Thomas Toliver Jr., and Stephen Toliver; her sister, Sharon Mason; her aunt, Merlene Love; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and a multitude of close friends.
A Zoom Memorial Service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3.