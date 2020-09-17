ELIZABETH ANN URBAN, 71 of Gassaway died Sunday September 13, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday September 18th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Friday. Covid restrictions will be followed.
