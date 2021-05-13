ELIZABETH ANNE BOYCE, 74, of Ripley passed away suddenly Monday, May 10, 2021.
She was born October 10, 1946 in Charleston, a daughter of the late Ebra Everette and Mildred Lee Virginia Crowder McCormick.
Elizabeth had a love of many things but the love she had for God and her family was most important. She enjoyed traveling, going to flea markets and antiquing. She even operated her own antique store, Landmark Antiques in Ripley. She also helped with her husband's construction business, Dale's Ceramic Tile.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Delmore C. Boyce; daughter Melissa Boyce (Tony Vanoy); sons Greg Boyce (Kelly) and Victor Boyce (Cathy); Grandchildren Joshua Hunt (Kayla), Jayson Boyce, Tiffany Kosimov (Shuhrat), Noel Teel-McCafferty (Adam), Xavier Boyce, Remington Boyce and Broedy Boyce; great-grandchildren Saige Hunt, Deacon Hunt and Rozie Kosimov. She is also survived by her sisters Diane F. Roupe (Ralph), Pauline Sue Maynor (Gary) and Virgie L. Beasley (Danny) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Ada Marie Richards and her husband, Edward.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, May 15th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Billy Casto Sr. officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Covey Cemetery at Advent.
