ELIZABETH "BETH" FLEMING, 60, of St. Albans, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
She was born March 26, 1961, to the Robert and Mary Jo Young.
Beth is preceded in death by her father Robert Young.
She was a teacher's aide with Kanawha County Board of Education and attended Humphreys United Methodist Church. She belonged to United Methodist Women and to BACA. She loved her family and her dogs.
Beth is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Fleming of St. Albans; mother, Mary Jo Young of St. Albans; cousins, Joy Mitchell (Tim) of Hurricane and Pam Hill of Scott Depot; and many other extended family and friends.
A Funeral service will be held for Beth at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastors Sam and Stella Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may visit Beth's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans