Elizabeth "Betsie" Dobbs

On a sunny morning in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, (MARY) ELIZABETH "BETSIE" MARSHALL DOBBS passed away at the age of 69, peacefully with her children by her side after complications from a routine surgery.
Betsie was born on June 14, 1951 in Charleston, WV to Emma Frances ("Fan") Auld Marshall and William ("Bill") Hanan Edward Marshall. Betsie attended the old Fernbank Elementary School and then John Adams Junior High School and George Washington High School, all in Charleston. She was a member of the diving team at Edgewood Country Club. In high school, she was both a cheerleader and an excellent student, graduating near the top of her high school class. She was a member of a sorority at GWHS, and a lifelong member of the GWHS community, always heavily involved in her class reunion planning. After starting college at the University of Georgia, she transferred to and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in education (go Mounties). She married William ("Bill") Fisher Dobbs, Jr., and together they had two beautiful children (her words). Although they divorced in the 1990s, Betsie and Bill continued to co-parent their children and in recent years, to co-dote on their grandchildren. Betsie was an active member of the Charleston Junior League and the Holz Elementary PTA, and a graduate of the Leadership West Virginia program. She supported her children through their educations and many sporting endeavors, a fixture at cross country and track meets and baseball fields. She made her home a place where her children's friends were always welcome. A stay at home mom by choice for much of her life, she also held a variety of jobs (her favorite being substitute teacher), and took classes at the University of Charleston, proving that there was nothing that she could not do.
Betsie loved building, remodeling and decorating homes. She loved to collect bunnies, watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and attend estate sales. She loved to drink tea and a good cocktail, and preferred her beer out of a bottle. She loved to play, and later watch, tennis. She loved to watch any sport really, but especially collegiate sports. She loved to talk and tell stories, and she was downright fun; a bright light. After being a lifelong resident of South Hills, she left the Mountain State in 2018 (although it never left her, and she still received the Charleston paper) and followed her love of the sun to Pawley's Island, South Carolina. She was embraced by her community in Pawley's and served on the board of her HOA; she loved beach walks and sunset drinks, good food, local events and laughter.
Betsie was preceded in death by her parents ("Mother and Daddy"), and her beloved, spunky friend and aunt, Margaret Lee Marshall Blankenship. She is survived by her older brothers, Christopher ("Chris") Lee Marshall (Gail) of Atlanta, Georgia and Linville, North Carolina, and William ("Bill") Hanan Marshall (Rebecca) of Winston-Salem and Linville, North Carolina; her children Lindsey (Herron) Dobbs Chase (Brian) of Richmond, Virginia and William ("Will") Fisher Dobbs, III (Erin) of Dallas, Texas; her nephews William Bowen ("Bowen") Marshall and Christopher Auld ("Cam") Marshall and their families; five rowdy grandsons, Wesley Thomas Chase, Patrick Marshall Chase, William Fisher ("Fisher") Dobbs, IV, Maxon ("Max") Marshall Dobbs, and Thomas Payne Dobbs; her loyal and quirky Cockapoo, Oliver; and many close and cherished friends, both new and old, as she never met a stranger.
A celebration (or two!) of her life will be planned when it is safe to gather again, which we look most forward to as Betsie is a woman worth celebrating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to All4Paws Animal Rescue, Pawleys Island, South Carolina or George Washington High School Athletic Boosters Club in Charleston, West Virginia.