ELIZABETH A. "BETSY" PRESTON, 75, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2020, after a period of declining health.
She is survived by her brother, Bill and his wife Gary of Raleigh, N.C. Betsy absolutely doted on her niece, Courtney of Tallahassee, Fla., and her nephew, Brandon (Melanie) of Wendell, N.C.
She was born on August 24, 1944, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of Virginia and Gordon Preston. A graduate of Charleston High School, she earned a B.A. degree in History from Radford College. She became a History Teacher at Prince George County High School and while teaching earned a Master's degree in Guidance. Then she moved into the role of Guidance Counselor and subsequently became Head of the Guidance Department.
During her high school and college summers, she worked at summer camps sponsored by Union Carbide Corporation. She rose from dishwasher and horse stall mucker to head counselor in charge of staff. It was during these summers that she found her ability to lead young people.
Though she did not have children of her own, she was proud to have helped literally thousands of children find their way.
She lived in and around the Richmond/Chester area, her final residence being at Magnolia Shores, where she was one of the original residents. Among her many joys were travel, her Bunko group, the "Originals," her Radford and Charleston High classmates, and the PGHS Retirees' group.
With a special place in her heart for young people, she particularly loved her three cousins, Kathy, Kelly and Keith Ann, as well as a group of kids who assisted her in later years: Brandon, Meghan, Caitlin, Raymond, Ryan, and Evan. Her fondness for her many friends in the Stoney Glenn neighborhood cannot be overstated, especially the Nicely and Key families.
Betsy never met a stranger and was always willing to help with a smile, a word of encouragement or otherwise. She loved, and was loved and will be sorely missed by so many. Many thanks to the wonderful Care Partners from Assisting Hands and Encompass Health Hospice for their compassionate care during her final days.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, no memorial service has been scheduled. However, the J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home website has an area where you should feel free to share remembrances or funny stories (there are many) about her life.
If you like, please make a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice in Betsy's name.