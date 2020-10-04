ELIZABETH CATHERINE KERNS October 4, 1920 - January 29, 2020 Happy 100th Birthday Mom. Betty Kerns passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the age of 99 after a short illness. She was born Elizabeth Catherine Marshall on October 4, 1920 in Merchantville, NJ. Her family later moved to Collingdale, PA. As the oldest of the three Marshall sisters, she spent many summers helping out at the family farm to help provide food for the family during the Great Depression. The farm was on property that eventually would become the site of the Cherry Hill Mall in NJ. Even though she was only 5 ft 2, with piercing blue eyes, she was a force to be reckoned with.
She met Francis Michael Kerns (Frank), who worked at the neighborhood American Store, they married and started a life together that would only end when he passed away in 2000 after 57 years of marriage. Frank joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Dix, NJ. Betty worked at various jobs such as in a chewing gum factory and at Westinghouse. The Army sent Frank to Southern France in the early 1950s. After he was settled in he brought Betty over to join him. They spent their weekends traveling throughout France, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany. It was during this time that they adopted their daughter Beth and kept her a surprise from the family until they traveled back across the Atlantic on a Naval Ship to Philadelphia. In 1955 the Army sent Frank to Charleston, WV as the Senior Army Advisor. This is where they adopted their son Edward which completed their family. They took wonderful family vacations that included traveling to Disneyworld, the Grand Canyon, San Francisco, Hawaii, and New York City. They also spent many summers visiting their family in the Philadelphia area and going down to the shore in Wild Wood, NJ. In 1998 they moved to their retirement home in Longwood, FL.
Betty was a stay at home mother who prepared delicious meals for her family. Her recipes have been handed down through the family, however no one makes them quite as good as she did because she always added lots of love. She was homeroom mother at Fernbank Elementary numerous times. She stepped up to be a Brownie Scout Leader when there was a need. She volunteered at Sunrise Museum. As a member of the Ivy Bank Garden club she worked many hours on their garden space on the Carriage Trail. She did hours of library research when the area garden clubs started the Christmas Around the World Tree displays at Sunrise. She and Beth handcrafted many of the ornaments that adorned the various trees. Betty was active at First Presbyterian Church where she took many classes studying the Bible. She was a faithful volunteer taking charge of the lending library at the Shepherd Center of Charleston. In her 80s she took computer classes, learned how to send emails and had a Facebook account. She kept fit by doing water aerobics and walking from her apartment at One Morris to the State Capitol Building several times a week. At family gatherings Betty was the family historian telling us many stories including the one about her great-grandmother that was a Lady in Waiting in Queen Victoria's court who married an Indian Guide named Gerkous.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Edward Crockett Marshall and Ellen Belle Hammond Marshall, sister Ellen Caroline Marshall Andersen (Otto), and husband Francis Michael Kerns.
She was survived by sister Louise Marshall Arrants (who passed on March 8, 2020), daughter Beth Kerns and son Edward Kerns (Birgitta). Grandchildren Addie McMillan Salmon (Mike), David McMillan (Melanie), Lauren Mathew Kilmer (Billy), Chase Mathew. Great-grandchildren Joshua McMillan, Jordan McMillan, Gabrielle McMillan, Cole Salmon, Nessa Dearien, Kailee Kilmer, and Kynlee Kilmer. Great-great-granddaughter Harper Rose Miller. Many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes there will be no public memorial service. She will be reunited with Frank in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery on November 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers please do a random act of kindness or donate to your favorite charity.