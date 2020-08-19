Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ELIZABETH EVELYN HOWARD, 95 of Marmet formerly of Washington DC died Aug. 17, 2020. Funeral is 2 p.m. Sun. Aug. 23, 2020 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 2 hours prior. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.