ELIZABETH FAYE "LIBBY" MOORE, of Belle, entered into life on October 16, 1950, and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 30, 2022.
Libby was a DuPont High Alumnus. She began her working career at Cle'ments restaurant, Libby later held several positions with local banks and retired as Office Manager at Hancock Garbage in 2010. She was a dedicated and valued worker and made many lifelong friends wherever she was employed. After retirement, Libby enjoyed traveling, tending her beautiful flower gardens, and spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She was an avid reader and was skilled at doing a wide range of household repairs and construction. No one can forget her nightly card games, mainly against Judy. Libby was a lifetime member of the ladies auxiliary at the VFW post 5269 and a true blessing to everyone who knew her. Her many friends and neighbors will greatly miss her. She was the most amazing mother and MomMaw that a child or grandchild could have.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vencil & Edna "Toots" Moore; loving sister, Barbara Thompson; infant son, Michael; and nephew, Ron "Ronnie" Moore.
Libby is survived by her brother, Gary (Kathy) Moore of Belle; son, Adam Moore of Belle; daughter, Beth Tomczak (Pat McCallister) of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Alaun, Lilly, Bryce, and Staton; nephew, Dallas Thompson II of Rand and Crystal Thompson of Cedar Grove; and a special cousin, Judy Hancock of Belle.
To honor Libby's wishes, there will be no funeral service; however, there will be a celebration of her life held at her home in Belle, West Virginia, on May 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. The family invites all who loved Libby to join us in celebrating her memory.