Elizabeth Gordon Woods
ELIZABETH GORDON WOODS, 96, of Scott Depot, formerly of Cross Lanes, went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2022.

She was born April 11, 1926 in Cross Lanes, the daughter of Zollie and Rosa Field Gordon. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Billy H., daughter, Mary K. Woods, brother, Ralph R. Cobb and sisters, Maxine Moore, Christine Asbury, Jo Ann Gordon, and Ernestine Gordon.

