ELIZABETH GORDON WOODS, 96, of Scott Depot, formerly of Cross Lanes, went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2022.
She was born April 11, 1926 in Cross Lanes, the daughter of Zollie and Rosa Field Gordon. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Billy H., daughter, Mary K. Woods, brother, Ralph R. Cobb and sisters, Maxine Moore, Christine Asbury, Jo Ann Gordon, and Ernestine Gordon.
Elizabeth was a faithful member of Teays Valley Church of God. She loved her flowers, gardening and cooking. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter with whom she made her home, Carolyn A. Kirkhart (Larry), son Thomas L. Woods, of Gastonia, NC, brother, Carl Gordon, sister, Alberta Saunders, grandchildren, Teresa Baker and fiancé Charlie Camp, Stacy Parsons, Jason Woods (Rachel), Beth Cook (John) and Jennifer Hayes (Jonathan), 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home with Pastor Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from Noon until time of service at the funeral home.