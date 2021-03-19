ELIZABETH GRACE PHILLIPS, 86, of Craigsville, West Virginia, peacefully passed away into her heavenly home on Friday, February 19, 2021. Born in Holcomb, West Virginia, on September 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Elsie Boothe Russell.
Grace was the loving and devoted mother to Kimberly (Gary) Johnson of Mt Nebo, WV, and David (Bentley) deBardelaben-Phillips of North Ridgeville, OH. She was the proud Grandma to Nicole (Timothy) Johnson-Doenges of Mt. Nebo, WV, Gary James (Stephanie) Johnson of Craigsville, WV, Sarah Grace Johnson of Mt. Nebo, WV, and Kitoria Johnson also of Mt. Nebo, WV. She was the great "Great Grandma Grace" to DJ, Lane, Spencer, and Lexi Doenges and Hunter and Garrett Johnson. She was sister to William "Wib" (Gwen) Russell of High Point, NC, and aunt to Margaret (Rob) Joiner of Rock Hill, SC, Bill Russell of Asheville, NC, and Carter (Amber) Lewis of Charleston, SC.
Grace completed her teaching degree through West Virginia Weslyan and Glenville State College. She devoted 30+ years to the community as an educator, starting her teaching career in 1954 at the one-room school on Schindle Road and retired from Craigsville Elementary School in 1996. She attended and served at First Baptist Church on Boone Hill in Craigsville.
Visitation is 6 till 8 p.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021 and 2 to 2:45 p.m. On Sunday, March 21, 2021. In St. Luke's United Methodist Church Activity Center
Celebration of Life Service is at 3 p.m., on March 21, 2021. In St. Luke's United Methodist Church Activity Center located at 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV. Officiating Pastor Allen Donaldson Limited seating of 60 people. Service will also be streamed via Facebook On Sunday Road Baptist Church page.
All arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV.