ELIZABETH H. FRAZIER GARDNER 93, was a resident of Clark's Christian Personal Care formally of Victor, WV passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice Care West South Charleston, WV. She was a graduate of East Bank High School.
Elizabeth retired from the United National Bank formally Montgomery National Bank.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Gardner; brothers, Kenneth (Buzz) Frazier and Jesse (Poss) Frazier Jr.; nephews, Terry Smith, Jerry Frazier, and Rick Frazier; niece, Charlene Hope Frazier Zakas.
Surviving, sister, Genevieve Hedrick.; niece's, Gloria Frazier, Beverly Price, Debbie King, and Jan Edick; nephew, Gary Smith; sister in law, Betsy Frazier; and two special neighbors, Marlene Middleton and Annie Williams; and host of other family members, friends and "adopted" niece Anne Agee Hall McBane.
Services will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1 p.m., at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church 319 East Ward St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor Allen Donaldson officiating. Entombment will follow the Services in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Glasgow, WV 25086.
Visitation will be 1-hour prior to the Services at the Church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sunday Road Baptist Church P.O. Box 98 Hico, WV 25854. The family would like to thank Clark's Christian Care for Lizzie's Care. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Gardner family.