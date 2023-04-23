ELIZABETH HOLLIDAY DAVIS, 95, of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully at her assisted living facility in Fairfax, VA on Thursday, April 6, 2023 due to heart failure. She was born in Charleston WV to Custer Bryan Holliday and Mildred Warner Holliday and grew up in Charleston. She spent her childhood summers on her grandfather Warner's dairy farm in Fayetteville WV. She graduated near the top of her class at Charleston High School in 1944 and attended the Woman's College of University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She married her high school sweetheart and was a loving and devoted Navy wife (RADM Cabell S. Davis Jr., d. 2021) and mother. She was a brilliant and talented writer. She researched, wrote, and published an extensive genealogy book of her ancestors that is informative, entertaining, and highly valued by all her relatives. She also wrote many wonderful pieces about her life as a Navy wife as well as descriptions of her extensive travels and adventures with friends and family. Libby loved life and was a ray of sunshine to all that knew her. She had a wonderful sense of humor as well as a strong sense of right and wrong. She loved the outdoors, especially bird watching and enjoyed spending family time during summers at camp on the Greenbrier River, WV. Elizabeth was predeceased by Cabell S. Davis Jr., husband. Elizabeth is survived by Cabell S. Davis III, son, and his wife JoAnne, Mashpee, MA; Stephen C. Davis, son, and his wife Shelly, Rochester, MI; Carol A. Davis, Daughter, Portland, OR; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Navy Memorial. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in June.