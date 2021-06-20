ELIZABETH JANE ASHLEY, 62, of South Charleston, WV., passed away Wednesday June 16, 2021. The visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Payne Cemetery Clendenin.
