ELIZABETH KAY HARRISON, 61 of Ripley, passed away April 16, 2021 at Charleston Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Service will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery, Kentuck. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m., until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
While in the funeral home, please wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing.
Additional obituary information may be viewed by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com