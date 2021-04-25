ELIZABETH KAY HARRISON, 61, of Kenna passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 27th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Goshen Cemetery, Kenna.
