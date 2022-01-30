ELIZABETH KELLEY 52 of Charleston, WV passed away January 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Always surrounded and supported by family, she showed courage and strength in facing these battles with a smile.
Elizabeth was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to her family as well as providing that role for many others. She was a graduate of East Bank High School, was a proud supporter of Riverside High School, and a member of the RHS football boosters. Her presence and influence decorated the lives of all who came to know her.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father Vincenzo Butta of Chesapeake, WV. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James Kelley, daughter Johanna Harrison and fianc Chase Light, son Daniel Kelley and his girlfriend Savannah Gray, mother Linda Butta, and brother Joe Butta, all of Charleston, WV. Elizabeth will be missed greatly by her grandchildren, Weston Harrison and Ryker Harrison, whom she loved and cared for tremendously. Mamaw "Iffy", as they call her, was always there for them.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
It is recommended that attendees please follow standard COVID safety protocols, including masks, at the viewing and funeral service.