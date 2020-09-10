Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELIZABETH "BETSY" ANNE KING, 65, of Richwood went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4 p.m., at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. before the service. We will be doing COVID-19 regulations pertaining to this. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.