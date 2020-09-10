ELIZABETH "BETSY" ANNE KING, 65, of Richwood went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4 p.m., at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. before the service. We will be doing COVID-19 regulations pertaining to this. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
