ELIZABETH L. COMBS, 93, of Nitro, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West following complications from a hip fracture.
Elizabeth was born on October 1, 1926 to the late Admiral D. and Nellar Crowder of Five Mile Road, Charleston, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Verner Combs, as well as her brother and two sisters, Eugene "U.G." Crowder, Lorraine Miller, and Wilma Hodge.
She was retired from The Diamond Department Store where she made many special lifelong friendships. She also retired from Highlawn Elementary School where she developed the most enduring friendships of her life.
Elizabeth leaves behind her son Edward Combs (Suzanne) of Gilbert, S.C., three daughters, Verna Garrett of San Antonio, TX, Virginia Jones of Nitro, and Patricia Alston (Richard) of Manakin Sabot, VA. In addition, she leaves behind grandchildren, Rod Garrett, Gale Weeks, Gwen Garrett, Jamie Jones and Heather Combs, and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held on Saturday, September 26 at her birth place, Five Mile Road, Charleston, WV.