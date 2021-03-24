ELIZABETH RUSSELL LESTER. It is with a sad heart we announce the death of our mother, Elizabeth or Liz as her family and friends knew her. She lived in South Charleston, WV. She was born Sept 5, 1937 and passed at the age of 83 on March 12, 2021 in Tampa FL while visiting her 2 sons.
Elizabeth was born in Charleston, WV, to Frank Moore and Febie Phelps. She was the 5th of 6 children and is survived by one of her brothers, Jackie Moore. She married Gearry Russell Sr. (deceased) and had 5 children, Gearry Jr. (Jane) in Tampa FL, Timothy (Terri) in Charleston WV, Randy (deceased), Vicki in Charleston, and Kimberly Cunningham (JJ) in Charleston. She also had 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Elizabeth was an active, faithful member of the Salvation Army. She rang the bells at different collection sites and counted donation money at Christmas time. Elizabeth retired as a cook from the Kanawha County Schools. She loved coming to Florida and visiting family and enjoying the warm weather.
Services will be held at noon on Thursday, March 25, at the Salvation Army Citadel on 301 Mary Street, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers Elizabeth would want any donations to go the Salvation Army Citadel in Charleston WV at the address above.
Thank you for joining her family in a celebration of her life and homecoming.