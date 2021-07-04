Thank you for Reading.

ELIZABETH LOUISE BUCHANAN "BETTY" DEVOL, passed away July 2, 2021 at home with her loving husband by her side. A service to honor the life of Betty will be held at 12:30 pm on July 8, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior. Interment services will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is assisting with arrangements.

