Elizabeth Louise Buchanan Devol

ELIZABETH LOUISE BUCHANAN "BETTY" DEVOL, passed away July 2, 2021 at home with her loving husband by her side.
She was born February 5, 1933, at Sprig, WV, daughter of the late Emory Alexander Buchanan and Anna Lou Johnson Buchanan. She was a 1950 graduate of South Charleston High School.
Betty was a life member of the Kanawha Obedience Training Club where she assisted in training the puppies. She was known as "The Treat Lady". She was accepted into the Daughters of the American Revolution in June of 2011. She was proud of this and her many friends there.
She worked her life in the medical field and retired from West Virginia Department of Workers compensation in 1997.
Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Vernon Omer Devol; sister-in-law, Helen Kline (Richard); and several nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Betty will be held at 12:30 pm on July 8, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Hammett officiating. Interment services will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.
The family is grateful for the loving care she received from her two special care givers, Brenda Parsons and Beverley Taylor.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at https://lovetotherescue.org/
Memories of Betty may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.