ELIZABETH MAE FABER SUMPTER passed away peacefully in her sleep of old age on February 13, 2021 at Arden Courts, Cincinnati Ohio, she was 101. Born April 25, 1919 in Kenna WV, she was the daughter of Hiram Oliver and Della Mae Smith Faber, and great granddaughter of Hiram and Jane Faber, early settlers of West Virginia; she was the 4th generation to live on the Faber farm.
She began her education in the one room Faber school, graduated from Ripley High School, Ripley, WV in 1936, and the Charleston College of Business in 1938. She was a member of Alpha Iota International Scholastic Business Sorority and represented West Virginia at their national convention, traveling by train to California.
She was married in 1943 to her husband of 54 years, Carl Robert Sumpter, who predeceased her. She worked in a Charleston bank throughout WWII, and in 1955 moved with her young family to Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a devoted wife, and mother to her four children, and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
Elizabeth was quiet, unassuming, cheerful, and dedicated to her homemaking and family. She remembered every birthday with a handmade and decorated birthday cake, and cooking everyone's favorite dinner. Having learned quilting and sewing as a child, she made her daughters' clothes, even before she had a sewing machine. Later in life she excelled in rug hooking and was active in her rug hooking club. She gardened, early on growing the family's vegetables, and later, beautiful roses. She lived in her own home until her 98th birthday when she moved to Arden Courts of Kenwood.
She is survived by her four children Marilyn Mae Sumpter Rhein (Robert), Kathryn Mae Sumpter (W. Robert Lasater), Rebecca Mae Sumpter Steckhahn (Wayne Victor), Steven Carl Sumpter (Eloise); seven grandchildren and eight great-granddaughters.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her siblings Raymond Rockford Faber, Oliver Karr Faber, John Smith Faber and Eliza Virginia Miller.
At a later time memorial services will be held at Springrove Cemetery, Cincinnati, and at the Faber family plot, Grass Lick Cemetery, WV. Donations may be sent to the Grass Lick Baptist Church Cemetery, 178 Pleasant Valley Rd, Given, WV 25245.