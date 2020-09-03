ELIZABETH MAE FINLAY THAXTON. Today, Elizabeth Mae Finlay Thaxton is walking with her Lord and Savior. With family by her side, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, Elizabeth gently passed away to join hands with the angels of God. She always had an encouraging word, a twinkle in her eyes and a friendly smile for those around her. She kept a positive attitude and an armor of courage throughout her long battle with cancer.
Liz was born on June 15th, 1957 in Xenia Ohio. She grew up in Proctorville, OH and Sissonville, WV and graduated from Sissonville High School in 1975. Having lived WV for many years, Liz moved to North Carolina a few years ago to be close to family. Always a hard-working person, Liz worked for 26 years for the Charleston Daily Mail in Charleston, WV before retiring and she worked many years as a private home health aide, caring for others during their time of need.
Liz was extremely proud of her children. Committed to her family in every way, she gave all the love, support and devotion a mother could give to her children. Oh, how she loved her grandchildren. Her greatest pleasure and blessing in life had to be the joy of being surrounded by "her babies" as she liked to call them. Until her last and final breath on this earth, Liz cherished time with her babies.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Betty Lou Finlay and two siblings, George Finlay and Donna Gail Jewell and her former husband, William Thaxton II. She leaves behind 3 sons and a daughter whom love her immeasurably, William (Tomoko) Thaxton III of Concord, NC; James Thaxton of Myrtle Beach, SC; Robert Thaxton of Fort Mill, SC; Tina (Robert) Rhodes of Lincolnton, NC. She is survived by siblings Jim Finlay, JB (Brenda) Finlay, Georganna (Jon) Stephens and Roger (Heather) Sparks. Her grandchildren "Babies" are Kerry and Karina Thaxton, Robert, Londyn and Bellah Rhodes. In addition, she leaves a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends, including a special caregiver Peggy McCallister.
A memorial service will be held on September 5, 2020 at 2pm at the New Horizons Worship Center located at 925 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, NC 25313 with a social gathering followed immediately after at the church.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 5, 2020 at 6 pm at Tippie's Tavern located at 216 7th Ave, South Charleston, WV 25303.
The family has set up a funeral expense Go Fund Me page at https://gf.me/u/yvb948 for donations and the family has asked that all donations be sent using the Go Fund me webpage.
The family would like to give out a special thanks to Hospice Care of Lincoln for their care and compassion during Liz's last days.