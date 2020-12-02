ELIZABETH MAE "LIBBY" ROUSH, 73, of Pomeroy, OH, passed away on November 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meigs County Food Banks. The family has announced that a memorial service will be held at a later date.
