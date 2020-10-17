Elizabeth Martin

ELIZABETH "AMBER" MARTIN, 39, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 13 in CAMC. Amber was born on April 29, 1981 in Charleston,WV.
Amber was known to be her daughter Desiree's biggest fan. She supported her over the years at every event she participated in. She spent most of her life in Belle, WV where she was known as a friend and neighbor who would do anything for anyone. She loved hard and the family takes peace in knowing that her spirit will live on.
She is survived by her daughter Desiree Kilgore, her brother TJ (Lindsey) Martin of Ripley, her dad Terry (Teresa) Martin, Step-brother Josh Martin, step-sisters Stacy (Drew) Davis, Andrea (Tim) Chappell, all from South Carolina grandparents Nona and Jesse Martin of Cabin Creek, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Amber was preceded in death by her mother Chris Arthur and her grandparents George and Betty Arthur all of Belle, WV.
A private Celebration of Life for Amber will be held at a later date.
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made in Amber's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.