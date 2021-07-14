ELIZABETH "BETTY" RICHARDS PETERS, 82 of Winifrede died July 12, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Details at: leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com
