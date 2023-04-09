Thank you for Reading.

Elizabeth Spence Lucas
ELIZABETH SPENCE LUCAS, 81, of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 7, 2023 at CAMC General Hospital after a sudden illness.

She was born in South Charleston, WV to the late William Howard and Hetty Elizabeth (Spence) Hensley. She was also preceded in death by her brother William Howard Hensley.

