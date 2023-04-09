ELIZABETH SPENCE LUCAS, 81, of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 7, 2023 at CAMC General Hospital after a sudden illness.
She was born in South Charleston, WV to the late William Howard and Hetty Elizabeth (Spence) Hensley. She was also preceded in death by her brother William Howard Hensley.
Greatly loved mother, grandmother, sister, and wife. Loyal friend. Servant. True angel on earth.... she will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. Her greatest joys were spending time with and doing things for, her family. She loved attending her grandchildren's ballgames and activities.
A member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, she helped by sending cards, taking food and helping those in need. She was also a member of Impact Ministries and the Red Hat Society.
She was previously employed by the WVU School of Medicine as an assistant administrator. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, neighbors, and church.
Surviving are her husband Woodrow "Woody" Jennings Lucas, Jr; daughter, Tammy Lucas Snedegar (Steve); daughter, Cheryl Lucas Carey (Rick); sister Margie Hall-Evrard; brother, Jon Hensley (Grova); sister-n-law Rose Hensley; grandchildren, Nick (Heather), Chad (Caity), Austin (Lauren), Hannah (Chad), and Steven; great grandchildren, Allison, Aspen, Emma and Cooper.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans with Rev. Jonathan Dierderff officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
There will be a gathering of friends one hour prior to the service at the church.