ELIZABETH "SUE" BOBBITT, 80, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord, July 29, 2021.
She was born October 6, 1941, in Greenbrier County a daughter of Cary and Edna Miller Bobbitt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold and nephew David Bobbitt.
Sue was retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital where she worked as an X-Ray Technician for over 40 years. Sue was an active member of Abney Street Church of God for over 50 years where she played the piano, was on the board of Trustees and Elder, a WCG officer and volunteered at the food pantry. She was a woman devoted to her family, church and friends that will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sister in law, Dorothy, niece, Sherry Elkins, great niece Brittany Higginbotham, all of Hurricane, great nephew, Steven Lawson, of Ft. Collins, CO, cousin, Denise Lozzi, her church family and a host of friends.
Celebration of Sue's life will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Abney Street Church of God with Pastor Steve Hewitt officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Abney Street Church of God Food Pantry.
