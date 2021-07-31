ELIZABETH "SUE" BOBBITT, 80, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord, July 29, 2021. Celebration of Sue's life will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Abney Street Church of God. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home is serving the Bobbitt family.
