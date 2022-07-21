Elizabeth Taylor Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETH TAYLOR, 33, of Smithers, WV passed away on July 13, 2022, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Judy Taylor.Elizabeth is survived by her son, Alexander Albaugh and her lifelong partner, James Albaugh.Elizabeth will never be forgotten; she will be remembered as a loving mother and caring person. She will be loved and missed by her family and friends.In keeping with Elizabeth's final wishes, her cremation will be honored and there will be no formal services.O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elizabeth Taylor James Albaugh Cremation Montgomery Judy Taylor Alexander Albaugh Parents Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gregory "Greg" Lee Bailey Blank Rich Ellington Blank Michael Cooper Blank Jessie June Barnette Arnold Eustace Riddle Mavis Clendenin Kelly Blank Sandra “Sandy” Suze Mayfield Blank Randolph Woodford Myers Blank Elmer Allen Hartwell Blank Darlene Starkey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders