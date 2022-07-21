Thank you for Reading.

Elizabeth Taylor
SYSTEM

ELIZABETH TAYLOR, 33, of Smithers, WV passed away on July 13, 2022, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Judy Taylor.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Alexander Albaugh and her lifelong partner, James Albaugh.

Elizabeth will never be forgotten; she will be remembered as a loving mother and caring person. She will be loved and missed by her family and friends.

In keeping with Elizabeth's final wishes, her cremation will be honored and there will be no formal services.

O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you