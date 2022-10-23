ELLA FAITH JOHNSON, 82, of Ripley, WV passed away following an extended illness on Oct 19, 2022. Ella was born on May 9, 1940, in Ripley. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Lathey and Jane Kessel Lathey. Ella grew up in the community of Given and was a graduate of Ripley High School. She spent most of her life as a homemaker. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She never missed an opportunity to attend a sporting event, band festival, fair, or academic endeavor involving her children or grandchildren - you name it, she was there. Ella never met a stranger. She had a ready smile for everyone she met and truly enjoyed the company of others. She had a special place in her heart for the underdog and those less fortunate and was not shy when it came to standing her ground for what was just and right. She was a very special lady and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Ella is survived by her husband of 60 years Everett Johnson; her daughter Faith Annette Griffith, son-in-law Dave Griffith, and son Michael Johnson, all of Ripley. Her grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of her life, Rebecca Griffith of Ripley, and Zane Griffith of Barboursville. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Lathey.
Arrangements are pending, with interment to be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Pleasant Hill Church and Cemetery Fund, 814 Statts Mills Rd, Ripley, WV 25271. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.