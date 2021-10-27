ELLA JANE REED COCHRAN, 83, of Kenna, WV departed this life on October 25, 2021 peacefully at her home.
She was born July 18, 1938 in Given, WV to the late Cecil and Gladys (Hill) Reed. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin, along with her 3 brothers, Dencil, Ernest and Rex Reed, and 2 sisters, Dessil Slaughter and Margaret Ann Boggess.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 61 years, Dorsel Cochran; son Anthony (Beverly) Cochran of Kenna, WV; grandson Brad (Nikki) Cochran of Winfield, WV; and the pride and joy of her life, her great-grandsons Isaiah and Jacob Cochran of Winfield. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends throughout Jackson and Putnam counties.
Ella Jane was a graduate of Ripley High School in the Class of 1957. For 2 years, she was a Teacher at Seldom Seen School in Given, WV. Following her time as a teacher she was a homemaker, wife and friend to all at family homes in Elyria, OH and in Kenna. If you saw Ella Jane between the months of May and October, there's a good chance she was in her garden tending to her crops in the same way she tended to her family: with tremendous passion!
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV, with the Rev. Mike Miller and Rev. John Mason officiating. Burial will follow in the Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty, WV. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., and held 1-hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
With the health and safety in mind of all who attend the visitation and funeral service, it is requested that all follow COVID 19 guidelines and wear proper facial covering if needed and practice social distancing.