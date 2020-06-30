ELLA JEAN RHODES, 81 of Ripley, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 following a long illness.
Jean was born December 21, 1939 at Spencer, a daughter of the late Donald Lowther and Hazel Miller Lowther Seaman. She retired as a Nurse at Jackson General Hospital after over 30 years of service. Jean loved to read, especially her Bible and going to Church. The light of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren and she loved spending time with them all.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Rhodes and grandsons Ryan Rhodes and Chris Rhodes; brother Steve Lowther and her step father, John Seaman.
She is survived by her son, Richard Allen (Teressa Mae) Rhodes of Sandyville; daughters Dodie Rhodes of Ripley, Sandy (Paul) Vidrine of Ripley and Teresa Dawn (Scott) Painter of Liberty: sisters, Diane Hamric and Debbie Clendenin of Ripley; brother Joe Lowther of Ripley; grandchildren Amy Grace DeLong, David Vidrine, Jacob Painter, Issac Vidrine, Caylee Painter and Abby Vidrine; great grandchildren Jaden Vidrine, Camden DeLong, Ella Mae DeLong and one on the way, Archer Rhodes Vidrine
Funeral Service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Roane County. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting ww.waybrightfuneralhome.com