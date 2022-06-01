ELLA JENNETTE GALLOWAY, the daughter of late John Willis Galloway and Ella Louis Jones was born in Carbondale, West Virginia on August 26, 1937. She transitioned on May 21, 2022 living a blessed life of 84 years in Columbus, Ohio. She received her schooling at Cannelton and at Simmons, later moving to Columbus, OH, where she received her GED. Ella worked in nursing at Montgomery General Hospital in West Virginia before moving to Columbus, OH. Ella was a faithful servant of the Lord and served as a Loyal Member of Apostolic Faith Temple, Inc. Ella was unarguably, the "Boss" and it was hard to win an argument with her. of all things, she said what she said and meant what she said and that was understood and adhered to. On the softer side, she loved her family and pretty much touched the hearts of everyone she encountered. Preceded in death by brothers, Earl, Early, Manuel, Leroy, Charles, Floyd, Bernard and Ronnie Galloway; sisters, Joyce Galloway, Connie Echols and Anna Galloway; granddaughter, Ella Palmer and son-in-law, Jackie Doodley, Sr. She leaves to mourn four siblings, Earlstine Galloway of Wilimington, NC, John Galloway (Mary) of Washington, DC, Linda Galloway of Charleston, WV and Paul Galloway (Cheryl) of Rand, W; four children, Alberta Coats, Marilyn Palmer, Charlotte Doodley all of Columbus, OH and Shawn Mosley (Amy) of Boomer, WV; 9 Grand Children: Robert Coats Jr, Corey Campbell (Diane), LaTasha Palmer, Abathia Teage (Darrell), Tiah Palmer and Michael Palmer Sr. (Charlotte), all of Columbus, OH, Maya Mosley and Willow Mosley of Boomer, WV; grandchildren of Marriage: Jacqueline Doodley, Leslie Hightower, Milita Lee and Jackie Doodley, Jr. and God granddaughter, Rochelle Wallace all of Columbus, OH; many great grand & great great grandchildren & special friends/caretakers, James Taylor, Tammy Douglas, Jimmy Chandler and Shelly Staten all of Columbus, OH. There are not enough words to describe how deeply she will be missed by all. 11 a.m. Visitation followed by noon Celebration of Life Service Friday, June 3, at Apostolic Faith Temple 1634 E. Main Street. Columbus, Ohio; MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1370 E. Main Street; Lori Diaz, Funeral Director. Full obituary, view live stream, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
