Ella Louise Burford

ELLA LOUISE NEAL BURFORD, 92, of Cross Lanes, WV passed to her heavenly home peacefully in her sleep on the morning of January 11, 2021.
There she joined her recently departed husband of 69 years, Elton Rufus Burford. Born in Marmet, WV on April 13, 1928 she was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Orpha Neal, and her brother Richard Keith Neal. She was a graduate of Charleston High School in 1946 and Morris Harvey College where is majored in Education and English. She taught middle and high school in Kanawha and Putnam Counties till retiring in 1992. She loved reading, sewing, quilting and baking. Always active in her faith she attended South Charleston Baptist Church.
She is survived by her three children: Susan Burford Smith Taylor of Tulsa, OK, David Keith Burford of Pottstown, PA and Kenneth Lee Burford of Frazier's Bottom, WV. Grandchildren include Jennifer Smith Kirkland and Dr. Kristina Smith both of Tulsa, OK, Nicholas Curtis Burford of Martinsburg, WV, Madora Ann Burford of Philadelphia, PA, Klancey Marie Burford of Charleston, WV and Sydney Frances Burford of Pittsburgh, PA., along with 5 great grandchildren.
There will be a 10:30 am Visitation followed by an 11 am Memorial Service at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home on Monday, January 18, 2021. The graveside internment to follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Memorial Donations can be made to Mountain Mission.com or the Alzheimer's Association.
