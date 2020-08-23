ELLA LOUISE HYLTON, age 90, formerly of Ballard, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Thomas Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV. Born March 14, 1930, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late John Elbert and Ruby Louise Spangler Brewer. Ella was a stenographer for Union Carbide and was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in St. Albans, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Grover "Boots" Hylton; her son, James Edward "Bo" Hylton; and three brothers, George Daniel Brewer, John Henry Brewer, and Billy Brady Brewer. Survivors include one sister, Faye Sandra Whitlock of South Charleston, WV; one grandson, Christopher Hylton of Greensboro, NC; daughter-in-law, Anne Hylton; and very special niece, Myra Roma, as well as several nieces and nephews.
