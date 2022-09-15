Thank you for Reading.

Ella Mae Furr
ELLA MAE FURR 91, of St. Albans went home to with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, WV.

She was born in Gay, West Virginia to the late Lawrence Alexander and Hazel Virginia Rhodes Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Furr; sisters, Helen Copley and Deloris Malcolm.

