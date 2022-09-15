Ella Mae Furr Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLA MAE FURR 91, of St. Albans went home to with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, WV.She was born in Gay, West Virginia to the late Lawrence Alexander and Hazel Virginia Rhodes Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Furr; sisters, Helen Copley and Deloris Malcolm.Ella Mae was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church, St. Albans.Surviving are her loving children, Donna Hanshew (Dennis) of St. Albans and Kevin Furr (Pam) of Hurricane; grandchildren, Cody Hanshew, Sam Hanshew, Alexandrea Furr and Delaney.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating.Following the funeral service a graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday September 16, 2022 at Stalnaker Cemetery, Glenville, WV.You can visit Ella Mae's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Furr family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Albans Ella Mae Furr Funeral Service Funeral Home Christianity Food Fruit Farming West Virginia Graveside Fred Furr Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lester Harold Hudnall Jr. Wanda Lee Parsons Meghan Elizabeth Tippett Donna Ruth Withrow John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Paul Graydon Smith Rebecca May Hardman Blank Shanda Nichole “Nikki” Kane Blank Mark Elliott McDaniel Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts