ELLA MAE TUCKER, 93, of Buffalo went home to be with the Lord Wednesday September 23, 2020. She was a Christian and attended several area churches. She traveled to many gospel sings with her husband over the years. She was a caregiver in the community to her neighbors. Ella Mae was a loving mother and best friend to her daughter.
Born March 10, 1927 in Greenview she was the daughter of the late T.R. and Mae Lucas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Denny Tucker; grandson, Matthew Tucker; three sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include her son, Dan (Laura) Tucker of Eleanor; daughter, Denise (Gilbert) Tucker-Rhodes of Buffalo; sister, Rosalee Wheatley of Greenview, brothers; Bobby Lucas of Lakeland FL and Gary Lucas of Greenview; 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 3 Monday September 28, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Bill Severn officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Tucker family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.