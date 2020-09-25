ELLA MAE TUCKER, 93 of Buffalo passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday September 28, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
