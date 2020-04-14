ELLA RAE (ELLIE MEICKLES) MYERS, 77, of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Weaver, Margaret - 2:30 p.m. Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville.