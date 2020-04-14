Ella Rae (Ellie Meickles) Myers

ELLA RAE (ELLIE MEICKLES) MYERS, 77, of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Weaver, Margaret - 2:30 p.m. Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville.  