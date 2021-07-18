ELLEN EVEY FREROTTE, 70, passed away on Thursday July 15, 2021, after a year-long illness. Evey request will be honored by being cremated. Rather than flowers it was Evey's request that donations in her honor be made to The Alderson Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 647 Alderson WV 24910, Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Boulevard W. Charleston WV 25387 and the Friends of Feral Cats and Kittens 848 Mount Zion Road, Alderson WV 24910. Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.