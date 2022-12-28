Thank you for Reading.

Ellen Frances McCoy
ELLEN FRANCES (ANGIUS) McCOY, age 91, of Kanawha City, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

She was born November 14, 1931 in Tamroy, WV, daughter of the late Louis and Qunita Angius. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Johnny Angius, Junior Angius, Frank Angius, and Sam Angius; sister, Trace Sykes; sister-in-law Clara Nichols and brother-in-law Don Nichols.

