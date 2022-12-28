Ellen Frances McCoy

ELLEN FRANCES (ANGIUS) McCOY, age 91, of Kanawha City, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
She was born November 14, 1931 in Tamroy, WV, daughter of the late Louis and Qunita Angius. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Johnny Angius, Junior Angius, Frank Angius, and Sam Angius; sister, Trace Sykes; sister-in-law Clara Nichols and brother-in-law Don Nichols.
She was a member of Kanawha City Baptist Church and retired as the head checker at Krogers.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Franklin "Pete" McCoy; children, Wayne (Carla) McCoy of Charleston, Carolyn Sue Devitt of Charleston, and Charles S. II ( Leora) McCoy of St. Albans; sisters, Rose (Jim) Hayes of Radford, VA, Mary (Harold) Webb of NC, Patty Wooten of Oak Hill, and Josie (Artie) Wriston of Oak Hill; brothers, and Jackie Angius of Oak Hill; sisters in law, Brenda and Sandy Angius six grandchildren, Elissia Devitt, Jeremy (Tressie) McCoy, Zach (Trinity) McCoy, Alex (Alan) Martin, Charles "Chaz" (Meen) McCoy III, and Ella (Garrett) McCoy; and sixteen great grandchildren.
A service to honor Ellen's life will be held at noon on Friday December 30, at Kanawha City Baptist Church with Pastor Don Toler officiating. Entombment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, WV. Committal service will be in the mausoleum chapel at 2:45 p.m.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/
The family wishes to thank Amber Fitzwater, CNA from HospiceCare, for all her care and love.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.