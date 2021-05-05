ELLEN GANDEE CARNES, 83, of Elkview, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Ellen was a retired teacher from Kanawha County Schools following 33 years of teaching English, Reading, and Business skills. Her teaching career began in a one room schoolhouse in Frame, WV and remained one of her favorite teaching experiences. She finished her career at Elkview Middle School with her beloved Seventh Grade English students. Mrs. Carnes had a kind heart and a quiet & humble spirit.
She was a member of the Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church and the National Teachers Association. Ellen was devoted to her family and she enjoyed music, movies, poetry, and shopping.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Gene Douglas Carnes; parents, Samuel Austin Gandee and Opal White Gandee Rucker; and sister, Helen Gandee Davis.
She is survived by her daughters, Patty Carnes of Elkview, and Diane Carnes Gouhin (Jerry) of Charleston; sister, Karen Rucker O'Halloran of Monroe, N.C.; and grandchildren, Michael Gouhin (Megan) of Seattle, Wa. and Rachel Gouhin of Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be 1 pm - 2 pm, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Fulton officiating.
A private service will be held at Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association .
The family would like to thank the staff of Oakridge Center and CAMC for the care provided for our mother.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.