ELLEN 'HARVEY' THOMPSON MCCLOUD, 55 of Verdunville, WV, departed this life on Monday, September 21, 2020. Per Ellen's wishes, her remains are to be cremated. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are serving the Thompson and McCloud Family.
