ELLEN L. OSBORNE 76 of Melbourne Beach FL passed away Friday November 26, 2021 at Holmes Regional Medical Center. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School and was a longtime employee of Putnam County Schools. Ellen was an amazing cook and baker, an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her grand kids and great grand kids.
She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Iva Whittington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Osborne; brothers, Thomas Whittington and Michael Ray Whittington Sr.
Survivors include her daughters, Tina Osborne of Melbourne Beach FL and Teresa (Robert) Custer of New Braunfels TX; son, Billy (Julie) Osborne II of Jacksonville NC; grandchildren, Dr. Chasity (Eric Snover) Custer, Jackie (C. Reece Cotter) Osborne, Jessica Custer, Karlee (Ben Waid) Custer, Billy Osborne III and Lauren Osborne; great-grandchildren, T. Reid Amos II, Audrey Cotter and C. Reece Cotter II; brothers, Larry Whittington of Red House, Gary (Debbie) Whittington of Las Vegas NV and Rodger Whittington of Cumberland MD; sister, Marilyn Evers (Darrell Cox) of Teays Valley; sister in law, Joann Whittington of Eleanor; and a host of beloved family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. All are welcome to join the family for dinner at the Eleanor Townhall following the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.