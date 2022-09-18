Thank you for Reading.

Ellen Lucille (Lucy) Wiseman
SYSTEM

Our beloved mother, ELLEN LUCILLE (LUCY) WISEMAN, 88, of Mink Shoals, passed away peacefully at home with her husband of 73 years, Bill, by her side in the early morning hours of September 16, 2022. She is now with her blessed Lord Jesus.

Lucy was a retired school bus driver for Kanawha County, and a long-time member of Elk River Church of the Nazarene. Friends and family will never forget Lucy for many reasons.

Tags

Recommended for you