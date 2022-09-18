Our beloved mother, ELLEN LUCILLE (LUCY) WISEMAN, 88, of Mink Shoals, passed away peacefully at home with her husband of 73 years, Bill, by her side in the early morning hours of September 16, 2022. She is now with her blessed Lord Jesus.
Lucy was a retired school bus driver for Kanawha County, and a long-time member of Elk River Church of the Nazarene. Friends and family will never forget Lucy for many reasons.
She was well known for her hugs, she had a cheerful smile, a wonderful sense of humor and a love for colorful clothes and jewelry. She loved singing and playing hymns on her keyboard. She also played the accordion and the steel guitar, all by ear and without reading music.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Wiseman, two sons, Larry Wiseman (Donna), of South Charleston, and Billy Wiseman, Jr. (Kathy) of Charleston, three daughters, Peggy Keadle (Bob) of Charleston, Betty Townsend of Charleston, and Linda Wiseman, of Charleston, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Iverson Young and Lucy Foster Young, 4 brothers and 1 sister, and her granddaughter, Natalie Keadle and her grandson, James Wiseman.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 18, at 5 p.m., with the funeral services at 6 p.m., at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating.
There will be a Private graveside service for family on Monday, September 19, 2022.